Tuesday is your last chance to take a ride on the DC Streetcar

The D.C. Streetcar served District residents for a decade. But starting Tuesday, it's hitting the brakes for good.

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After a decade of service along the H Street and Benning Road corridor, the DC Streetcar is coming to the end of the line. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)

The D.C. Streetcar served District residents for a decade. But starting Tuesday, it’s hitting the brakes for good.

The D.C. streetcar began weekday operations on Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) The D.C. streetcar began weekday operations on Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Service officially ends March 31, which is the last day it will operate on its route along H Street and Benning Road in Northeast.

The D.C. Streetcar was launched in 2016 as a single line that runs 2.2 miles between Union Station and the edge of the old RFK Stadium campus.

But it never reached the ridership that was expected and officials with the District Department of Transportation said it was too expensive to maintain. It also had its funding cut by the D.C. Council in its 2026 budget.

Mayor Muriel Bowser had talked about replacing the streetcar line with an electric bus system, but there are no firms plans for that option.

The closure comes a year earlier than initially planned — March 2027.

WMATA’s D20 bus, which runs along the H Street corridor, is one alternative to the closing streetcar.

WTOP’s Sandy Kozel contributed to this report.

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