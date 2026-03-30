Longtime DC child care program scrambles to raise funds to continue to operate in Mount Pleasant

Rosemount Center has been providing early childhood education services and programs in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for decades, but its operations are now threatened.

Rosemount Center has been providing early childhood education services and programs in D.C.’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for decades, but its operations could be threatened by the sale of the building where it’s housed.

Two years ago, the building’s owner, House of Mercy, a nonprofit organization, told the center it intends to sell the historic building.

“We’ve been able to work with House of Mercy to renegotiate an extension on the lease, but we still have to purchase the building if we’re going to continue in operation,” Vernon Kelley, CEO of Rosemount, told WTOP.

The cost of purchase has been put at $7 million.

Currently, the push is on to raise funds to access a matching grant from D.C. government. That means coming up with $1.2 million by April 30.

Kelley said if Rosemount is unsuccessful, “That means we leave $1 million on the table, and it makes it even tougher to reach the ultimate goal.”

Rosemount provides services to more than 200 children and families. While there are some parents who pay tuition, more than half the families live below the poverty line, Kelley said.

Bilingual and home visit services are part of the program, something Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau said makes it especially valuable to the mix of families whose children receive those services.

Nadeau described Rosemount as an “incredible asset” in the community.

“I believe very strongly in home-visiting programs. They’re evidence-based,” Nadeau said. “They help with both education and health outcomes.”

Since announcing its fundraising campaign, Rosemount has seen a surge of support.

“Fortunately, the Mount Pleasant community has really stepped up and we have a lot of momentum going,” Kelley said. “I believe we’re over $650,000 towards the $1.2 million goal right now. ”

Visit the Rosemount Center website for more information about the fundraising efforts.

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