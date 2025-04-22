Affordable child care advocates blitz DC council with plea to oppose program cuts

A coalition of groups advocating for quality, affordable child care canvassed the D.C. Council on Tuesday, meeting with council members and staff.

They’re urging members to oppose threatened cuts to the current fiscal 2025 budget that would eliminate millions of dollars that support early childhood education and child care programs.

“We are here today to explain to the council and other D.C. leaders how programs that support families with young children are critical to those families,” said Martine Gordon, director of the advocacy group Under 3 D.C. “It’s critical to ensure that D.C. can continue to thrive.”

Her organization brings together parents, teachers and others in advocating for programs that strengthen D.C.’s capacity to serve children and their families. It works to ensure D.C.’s Birth-to-Three law is fully funded, she said.

At issue is threatened cuts in the current, fiscal 2025 budget to a number of programs, including the Child Care Subsidy Program, which helps low-income families afford care, and the Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund, which subsidizes child care workers’ pay to help them afford to live in D.C.

Volunteer advocates divided into teams at the Wilson Building and went to council members’ offices to meet with their staffs.

“Our hope today is to get commitments that they will keep the programs whole,” Gordon said.

The D.C. Council made a promise to early childhood educators to raise their pay in return for earning equivalent credentials and degrees as public schoolteachers.

Cutting funding for these programs could lead to lower quality care, which can negatively impact children’s development.

According to the First Five Years Fund, affordable child care supports a child’s healthy development, ensures parents can work or go to school and helps businesses and the economy thrive.

