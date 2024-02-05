DC early childhood Rosemount Center in trouble after losing lease

An early childhood center in Northwest D.C. that serves more than 200 families may need to close after its lease was terminated.

Rosemount Center announced that its lease would be over at the end of August, meaning it may not be able to operate out of its current location as of Aug. 31.

“Right now, it’s not looking so good,” said Janet Stocks, the senior program officer at Rosemount Center. “We really would like to stay in this building and continue serving the families we are currently serving.”

Rosemount Center has offered dual language, early childhood education and support services to pregnant women, infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children and their families since 1972.

Stocks called it a “real institution in the community.”

“It’s devastating to all of us,” Stocks said. “I know there are other early childhood centers in the District that are also struggling in one way or another, and we just can’t afford to be losing … early childhood spaces at this point.”

Rosemount Center’s landlord “House of Mercy” had been leasing the property to Rosemount essentially for free — for just $1 per year — which was “no longer sustainable,” according to a spokesman for the House of Mercy board of directors.

“This decision was communicated to Rosemount Center’s leadership two years ago in order to provide adequate time for them to secure a new location and to work with the Rosemount Center community to transition,” according to the board’s spokesman.

The spokesman said the decision to end the lease was made “after careful deliberation.”

It is not clear whether Rosemount will ultimately be able to work out a deal that would allow it to continue operating in its current building or at a different location.

Some city leaders have stepped in to participate in the negotiations.

D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau said she’s urging Mayor Muriel Bowser to have the city purchase the property so Rosemount Center can stay where it is.

“Hundreds of families in Ward 1, including many who could not otherwise afford it, rely on Rosemount Center to provide quality early childhood bilingual education to their children,” Nadeau said. “Rosemount has been in the building and in our community for decades.”

