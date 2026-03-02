Live Radio
2 DC fires force more than a dozen from their homes, 2 firefighters injured

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 4, 2026, 12:55 PM

Two fires in the District broke out just minutes apart early Wednesday morning, forcing more than a dozen people from their homes.

The first call to D.C. Fire and EMS came just before 2 a.m. — a basement fire on Kansas Avenue in the Petworth neighborhood in Northwest.

Two firefighters were sent to a hospital with minor injuries. Nine people were displaced, according to the fire department.

Less than 20 minutes later, fire crews were called to a row home on Kentucky Avenue in Southeast D.C.

That fire left seven people and two cats without a home.

No injuries were reported in the fire on Kentucky Avenue.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

