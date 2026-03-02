2 DC fires force more than a dozen from their homes, 2 firefighters injured

Two fires in the District broke out just minutes apart early Wednesday morning, forcing more than a dozen people from their homes.
The first call to D.C. Fire and EMS came just before 2 a.m. — a basement fire on Kansas Avenue in the Petworth neighborhood in Northwest.
Two firefighters were sent to a hospital with minor injuries. Nine people were displaced, according to the fire department.
Less than 20 minutes later, fire crews were called to a row home on Kentucky Avenue in Southeast D.C.
That fire left seven people and two cats without a home.
No injuries were reported in the fire on Kentucky Avenue.
Final Update: Working Fire – 300 Block of Kentucky Avenue SE – All fire extinguished. Smoke extended to adjacent residences.
No injuries. pic.twitter.com/0ZcX3Z7vFy
— DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) March 4, 2026
