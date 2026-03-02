2 DC fires force more than a dozen from their homes, 2 firefighters injured

Two fires in the District broke out just minutes apart early Wednesday morning, forcing more than a dozen people from their homes.

Fire crews were called to a row home on Kentucky Avenue in Southeast D.C. Firefighters said they prevented the flames from spreading into attached adjacent homes.

The first call to D.C. Fire and EMS came just before 2 a.m. — a basement fire on Kansas Avenue in the Petworth neighborhood in Northwest.

Two firefighters were sent to a hospital with minor injuries. Nine people were displaced, according to the fire department.

Less than 20 minutes later, fire crews were called to a row home on Kentucky Avenue in Southeast D.C.

That fire left seven people and two cats without a home.

No injuries were reported in the fire on Kentucky Avenue.

Final Update: Working Fire – 300 Block of Kentucky Avenue SE – All fire extinguished. Smoke extended to adjacent residences. Seven adults and two cats displaced as a result of this fire/smoke. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/0ZcX3Z7vFy — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) March 4, 2026

