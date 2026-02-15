Police: Man killed, woman injured in Petworth hit-and-run involving garbage truck and e-bike

A Sunday update by D.C. police revealed that the Petworth hit-and-run involving a garbage truck and an e-bike involved a man and a woman, not two women.

Police are continuing to investigate a crash in D.C. where a garbage truck hit two people on an e-bike and left the scene.

An update from D.C. police Sunday clarified that a man was driving the e-bike and that a woman was riding as a passenger. Police originally reported Friday that it was two women on the e-bike.

Kenny Jimmenez Rivera, 26, of Northwest D.C., was operating the e-bike and died in the crash, police said.

It happened in Petworth in the 4100 block of Kansas Avenue near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Upshur Street in Northwest D.C. on Friday shortly after 2 p.m.

Police said an investigation showed that a trash truck and an e-bike were both approaching the intersection at the same time, when the trash truck made a right turn into the 900 block of Upshur Street and struck the e-bike.

The trash truck left the scene after striking the e-bike, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the incident and after all lifesaving measures failed, Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to police.

Following an investigation, the trash truck was located in Hyattsville, Maryland, and detectives have identified the truck driver. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

D.C. police ask anyone with knowledge of the crash to contact investigators at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department’s “TEXT TIP LINE” at 50411.

