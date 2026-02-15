Montgomery Co. police investigate death of 87-year-old at senior living facility

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of an 87‑year‑old Potomac, Maryland, man as a homicide after he was found unresponsive in a senior living facility.

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of an 87‑year‑old Potomac, Maryland, man as a homicide after he was found unresponsive Saturday morning inside a senior living facility.

Police said officers and fire rescue crews were called to the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility in the 10800 block of Potomac Tennis Lane, next to the Falls Road Golf Course, for a medical emergency around 7:34 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted life‑saving measures, police said.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to police. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said they will release more information once next‑of‑kin have been notified.

Heidi Brashear, who serves as the senior vice president of marketing and engagement at Cogir Senior Living, told WTOP that facility is assisting police in their investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents. Our thoughts are with the resident’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Brashear said. “We are fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to support their efforts in any way we can.”

“The safety and well-being of our residents and team members remain our highest priority,” she added.

A map of the area is below.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.