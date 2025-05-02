Theodore Roosevelt Bridge set to undergo major renovations

The Theodore Roosevelt Bridge that connects the District to Northern Virginia is set to get a $127 million upgrade beginning next week. The renovation project will take an estimated three and a half years, but District Department of Transportation officials are hoping to minimize traffic.

The Theodore Roosevelt Bridge that connects D.C. to Northern Virginia is set to get a $127 million upgrade beginning next week. The renovation project will take an estimated three and a half years, but D.C. Department of Transportation officials are hoping to minimize the traffic impact.

The 60-year-old bridge carries nearly 95,000 vehicles a day and functions as a key point of entry and exit in and out of the city.

DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum said the bridge is in pretty rough shape and has needed repairs for years.

“This is the first major restoration project on that bridge. So there’s a number of structural improvements and we’re going to be upgrading the deck. Then, there’s also going to be some great aesthetic improvements that are very much needed,” she said. “We will repaint, because it is looking really shabby, and not befitting an entry corridor into our beautiful city.”

But much more than just repainting will take place. The entire deck will be replaced, and the bridge will be widened for more pedestrian and cyclist use.

Also planned are extensive structural repairs including upgrading traffic barriers and railings, along with replacing signage and sign structures.

DDOT said there are several key impacts on traffic in and out of D.C. from Arlington:

Lane reductions and potential closures will occur throughout the construction period.

Increased congestion is expected on I-66 and surrounding roadways.

Sidewalk widening and deck replacement may affect pedestrian and bicycle access.

Signage and detour information will be updated regularly.

The traffic agency is making the following recommendations to motorists and others who use the bridge:

Commuters should seek alternative routes when possible.

Public transit and carpooling are encouraged to minimize delays.

Travelers should monitor DDOT updates for real-time traffic conditions.

When the project is completed, Kershbaum said the bridge will look much different and be more functional for cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We’re going to be widening the north sidewalk by 10 feet, so the sidewalk will actually jut over the existing footprint and make it far more inviting for pedestrians and for cyclists,” she said. “The project will last until 2028, so it is a number of years. We are doing everything we can to both expedite the project and also keep as many lanes open as we can.”

The federal government will be footing 90% of the multimillion dollar check.

Kershbaum said no lane changes are planned for the bridge, and it will continue to operate with seven lanes — three inbound and three outbound and one reversible, with that being inbound in the morning and outbound in the afternoon.

The Roosevelt Bridge opened during the early years of Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration. Since its opening 60 years ago, it has been maintained by DDOT, and the most recent repairs took place in 2022.

Located near the Kennedy Center and the National Mall, as well as near Arlington National Cemetery and numerous monuments, the bridge also serves as a major connection point on the D.C. Evacuation Route and the National Highway System.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.