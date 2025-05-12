Roosevelt Bridge rehab starts Monday: What you need to know

If you rely on the Roosevelt Bridge to get in and out of D.C., brace yourself — things are about to slow down.

Starting Monday, the District Department of Transportation will shut down the movable rush hour (zipper) lane that helps keep traffic flowing during peak hours.

That’s gone until 2027, when the bridge’s full rehab is expected to wrap up.

Here’s what’s coming:

May 12: The bridge will be reconfigured to three lanes in each direction for about 10 months.

February 2026: Traffic drops to two lanes in each direction as crews rip out and replace the entire bridge deck.

2027: The movable barrier system comes back — if everything stays on schedule.

What being fixed

Crews are replacing the entire bridge deck — a critical overhaul for a 60-year-old span that handles nearly 95,000 vehicles a day.

Work on structural reinforcements will extend the life of the bridge.

Some aesthetic improvements will be made as well, because if you’re stuck in traffic, it might as well be a prettier view.

What it means for you

Longer commutes: Fewer lanes mean more congestion.

Plan for detours: Consider alternative routes or brace for a slow grind.

Stay alert: Work zones and changing traffic patterns can get chaotic.

DDOT is asking for patience — and a little planning — as it aims to keep this critical artery from crumbling into the Potomac. So if you’re hitting the bridge, leave early, stay sharp and check in with WTOP Traffic on the 8s for the latest on any mounting delays.

For more info, check the official project site: Roosevelt Bridge Project.

