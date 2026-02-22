DC residents celebrate Lunar New Year with parade through Chinatown

Hundreds of D.C.-area residents braved the wet weather Sunday and gathered in Chinatown to watch lion dances, live music and firecrackers.

Denise Yan, who won second runner-up in the 2023 Pacific Miss Asian American Pageant, rode through the parade in the back of a white horse-drawn carriage wearing her sash and crown. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Spectators lined the streets surrounding the D.C. Chinatown arch with umbrellas in hand, waving to and cheering on parade marchers and performers. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Lily Moy is participating in the parade with the Moy Family Association, an organization which provides education and assistance to primarily Chinese individuals and families. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Marching alongside a bright yellow banner reading “Year of the Horse,” Moy performed a traditional fan dance. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton Lion dancers of all ages moved fluidly through the procession to the music of drums and cymbals. Traditionally they’re meant to bring good luck, happiness and prosperity for the year ahead. (WTOP/Grace Newton) WTOP/Grace Newton ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Hundreds of D.C.-area residents braved the wet weather Sunday and gathered in Chinatown to watch lion dances, live music and firecrackers in the annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade.

“It’s not a great day weather wise, but it’s a wonderful celebration,” spectator Jeanette Preniczky said. “I mean to see all the festivities, the dragons. I’m a sucker for pomp and circumstance.”

Spectators lined the streets surrounding the D.C. Chinatown arch with umbrellas in hand, waving to and cheering on parade marchers and performers.

Lily Moy participated in the parade with the Moy Family Association, an organization that provides education and assistance to primarily Chinese individuals and families. Marching alongside a bright yellow banner reading “Year of the Horse,” Moy performed a traditional fan dance.

“We hope to showcase our culture and our dance and bring everyone together,” Moy said. “It means a lot. It means that we’re one community, and even though we have diverse backgrounds, we celebrate diversity and we celebrate each other.”

Lion dancers of all ages moved through the procession to the music of drums and cymbals. Traditionally they’re meant to bring good luck, happiness and prosperity for the year ahead.

Denise Yan, who won second runner-up in the 2023 Pacific Miss Asian American Pageant, rode in the back of a white horse-drawn carriage wearing her sash and crown.

“I’m going to be having a fun time on this horse carriage, waving to the people of D.C., spreading culture, spreading luck,” Yan said. “The young kids in D.C., they’re very excited when we wave to them. It’s very heart warming.”

Autumn Nachman has lived in the D.C. area for two years and came to watch the parade with her sister. Nachman said despite the rainy weather, it’s important for community members to show up for each other.

“I figured like, if you want a good community, you’ve got to have a good community,” Nachman said. “You’ve got to show up. Even when it’s tricky and it’s hard and it’s cold and wet and rainy. So we’re here because that’s just how you build that village,” Nachman said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.