DC Council member Janeese Lewis George announces she’s running for mayor

D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George, who represents Ward 4, announced Monday that she will run for mayor in 2026.

She’s the first high profile candidate to enter the race since Mayor Muriel Bowser said she would not seek a fourth term last week.

Lewis George made the announcement in a video posted on social media and said she’ll focus on public safety and economic issues, such as lowering the cost of housing and child care.

The DC I know is worth fighting for. I'm Janeese Lewis George, and I'm running for Mayor.

Lewis George is self-described as a democratic socialist.

She was elected to the council in 2020 and grew up in D.C., attending local public schools, and graduating high school from School Without Walls. Lewis George was a student representative on the D.C. State Board of Education.

She graduated from St. John’s University with a bachelor’s degree in government and politics and received her law degree from Howard University School of Law, according to her biography on the D.C. council’s website.

She started her law career working for Philadelphia’s District Attorney and then came back to the District to work for D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine as the assistant attorney general in the Juvenile Section of the Public Safety Division.

Lewis George and her husband Kyle, live in the Manor Park neighborhood of Ward 4.

Four lesser known candidates have also announced their run for mayor. They include Regan Jones and Robin Gross running as democrats and James McMorris and Rhonda Hamilton running as independents.

