DC Council chair announces nominee to fill McDuffie’s at-large seat

A former staff member for council member Kenyan McDuffie has been nominated to take his seat. McDuffie left the seat to run for mayor, explaining his motivation for doing so in a recent interview with WTOP.

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson announced Monday that Doni Crawford was his nominee to fill the vacancy created by McDuffie’s departure.

“I am honored that the chairman selected me as his proposed appointee,” Crawford said.

She’s a former staff member who worked under McDuffie. She also was a committee director on the Committee on Business and Economic Development.

“Nearly 10 years ago, I came to the city with a simple belief that government done right can help people build better lives,” Crawford said Monday. “I believe in a D.C. where every resident has the opportunity to thrive, and where our economy remains competitive with the region.”

There will be a vote by the D.C. Council on Tuesday to decide whether to confirm Crawford. She needs at least seven votes to be appointed to the at-large seat.

“I know I must earn the trust of residents, and I’m ready to do that through listening, collaboration and service,” she said.

The person appointed to the at-large seat will be in the position through the special election in June.

