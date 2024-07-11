Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » How DC turns empty…

How DC turns empty office buildings into apartments

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

July 11, 2024, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
DC is turning empty offices into apartments

There has been more empty office space in Downtown D.C. than ever since the pandemic hit, and the city is now turning some of those unused properties into new apartment buildings.

According to Mayor Muriel Bowser, 12 former office buildings are being turned into apartments, which should deliver more than 2,300 housing units.

The first such building — called the Elle apartments — just opened at 20th and L streets in Northwest with 163 units.

“You don’t think you’re walking around in a converted office because it really has its own identity,” said Thomas Danielewski, who moved into the building this week.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect,” Danielewski said. “It is the first of its kind in this area.”

The makeup of Downtown D.C. properties is about 90% commercial to 10% residential, according to Bowser, who said the city aims to make that more balanced by incentivizing the transformation of vacant office buildings.

lobby apartment building
Vacant office spaces in D.C. are being turned into apartment buildings. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
WTOP/Nick Iannelli
bedroom apartment
A dozen former office buildings are being turned into apartments, which should deliver more than 2,300 housing units. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
WTOP/Nick Iannelli
grand opening elle apartment complex
Elle apartments just opened at 20th and L streets in Northwest with 163 units. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
WTOP/Nick Iannelli
kitchen apartment
Residents have moved into an apartment building that used to be an office space. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli )
WTOP/Nick Iannelli
bathroom apartment complex
The makeup of Downtown D.C. properties is about 90% commercial to 10% residential, according to Mayor Bowser, who said the city aims to make that more balanced by incentivizing the transformation of vacant office buildings. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
WTOP/Nick Iannelli
mail room apartment
The mail room of an apartment building in D.C. that used to be office space. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
WTOP/Nick Iannelli
elevators apartment
Elevators at a newly renovated D.C. apartment building. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
WTOP/Nick Iannelli
(1/7)
lobby apartment building
bedroom apartment
grand opening elle apartment complex
kitchen apartment
bathroom apartment complex
mail room apartment
elevators apartment

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

niannelli@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up