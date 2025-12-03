Snowed-in seniors need you: DC Mayor’s Office launches call for ‘Snow Team Heroes’

ServeDC is inviting residents to be a part of the “Snow Team Heroes” program — a citywide volunteer program that pairs neighbors to help clear away snow.

Want to help a snowed-in D.C. resident this winter? You can sign up to be a “Snow Team Hero” to shovel snow from walkways and driveways after a storm for neighbors who can’t.

“Winter weather can be challenging for anyone, and especially for our neighbors who are not able to clear their walkways or driveways,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news release Wednesday. “Snow Team Heroes embodies the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors — checking in, clearing walkways, and making sure everyone can get around safely throughout the winter season.”

The program is geared to help seniors and community members with disabilities who may not be able to safely navigate getting in and out of their homes when there’s snow on the ground.

Volunteers receive support and training, as well as equipment, such as shovels and salt, if they need them.

“Every winter, we see the tremendous impact that simple acts of service can have,” ServeDC Chief Service Officer and Director Dominique A. Scott said in a news release. “Last year, the Volunteer Snow Program served 591 seniors across eight wards, with over 200 individuals answering the call to be Snow Team Heroes. This very program makes this impact possible at scale, and we are grateful for every Washingtonian who volunteers their time.”

You can register and learn more about the program by going to the Snow Team’s website.

ServeDC will host two virtual information sessions to help prepare volunteers on Thursday and on Jan. 7.

