‘It’s not a war zone’: DC residents say activities for youth would help crime

It’s been nearly a week since President Donald Trump announced his administration was taking over the 3,100-member Metropolitan Police Department.

Trump said the reason for the takeover was to combat crime that he described as “very out of control” — and that has headlined newscasts across the world.

Many who live in the nation’s capital have had friends and family from outside of the area reached out to ask about D.C.’s crime.

WTOP spoke to many Washingtonians and asked them how they think crime should be handled in their neighborhood.

Most wanted to shine a spotlight on youth activities, believing those would help keep kids off the streets.

Charlie Patterson, who recently moved to D.C. from South Carolina, believes having activities for young people would help them from getting corrupted on the streets.

“Police taking action in a good way,” is what Nick, who has lived in the District for over 60 years, hopes will happen.

He said when he was a little boy, police officers would see him skipping school and pick him up, get him a snack and then take him to school.

From all the coverage of the takeover, Francis, who grew up in Northwest D.C., is very unhappy.

“I don’t like how they’re making D.C. feel like it’s a war zone, because it is not a war zone,” said Francis.

They had a message for those afraid to visit the nation’s capital.

“It’s nothing to be afraid of. You could come here in D.C., go anywhere, have a great time,” Francis explained.

