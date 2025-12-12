DC restaurant honors past presidents, East Wing with 2025 Christmas tree

After months of brainstorming, Floriana's annual Christmas tree in Dupont Circle unveiled its bold 2025 theme: White House Christmas.

Usually around August or September, Floriana owner James Branda starts receiving text messages about what the theme of the restaurant’s annual Christmas tree will be.

Branda and Dito Sevilla agonize over it during the summer. Sometimes, there’s a theme set for a month or two, and then they have a change of heart, prompting the creative process to start again.

The two brainstormed while sitting at lunch this summer, and by September, there was an intriguing option considered. But, then it shifted.

By the first week of November, this year’s theme emerged and was selected: White House Christmas. Neither Branda nor Sevilla remember who came up with the idea, but it stuck.

The 2025 tree, officially lit up during a ceremony outside the Dupont Circle restaurant on Wednesday night, honors holiday traditions at the White House and the influence of former presidents and first ladies.

It also offers a satirical take on President Donald Trump’s transformation of the East Wing.

“The theme sort of chose itself,” Sevilla said. “We were looking back at some of our favorite trees and how many of them had been politically popular, and what would enchant the neighbors, as we always add those factors in to the decision making.”

‘East Wing of the White House revival tree’

The 14-foot tree includes traditional ornaments, snowflakes, American flags and pictures from the Kennedys to the Clintons. A “Be Best” ornament, Sevilla said, honors first lady Melania Trump with the mantra she used during Trump’s first administration.

Sevilla described the tree as a “East Wing of the White House revival tree.”

“There are a lot of ornaments that harken back to the past, while at the same time, showing us imagery of the current East Wing, which doesn’t exist,” Sevilla said.

“There’s rubble sites, and there are some bulldozers on top, and some Earth movers, and pictures of the East Wing as it was, and some of it currently displayed here, where you can see there’s nothing but rubble.”

A day after the tree arrived, Sevilla started decorating it outside the restaurant. The ornaments are brainstormed in advance, so they can be added quickly, too. The tree will stay up through January.

“We want people to come by and really enjoy the work that we’ve put in,” Branda said. “We hope to get a chuckle out of people.”

For years, Sevilla and Branda worked to create a tree that honors luminaries, politicians or current events. Last year’s tree theme was “La Dolce Vita,” all things Italian. Others have honored former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Kennedy Center honorees and teachers.

“As a D.C. local, I think it’s a great example of the creativity and humor that goes into planning a festive, D.C.-specific landmark,” said David Clark, who attended Wednesday’s lighting.

For passersby who might not find that humor, Branda said, “Let people have fun. Not everyone’s going to agree with you. Not everyone’s going to think the same things about the same things.”

