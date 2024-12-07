Floriana chooses ‘La Dolce Vita’ for annual Christmas tree theme

Outside Floriana in Dupont Circle, owners Dito Sevilla and James Branda have put up a Christmas tree themed after "all things Italian."

Every December since 2010, Dito Sevilla and James Branda have made sure the corner of 17th and Q streets outside their restaurant, Floriana, in Dupont Circle has a distinct Christmas tree display.

They’ve put together the Nancy Pelosi tree, which celebrated the success of women in Congress. After that, they ditched politics and crafted a tree dedicated to Kennedy Center honorees. That one was a rainbow tree with Sesame Street icon Big Bird on top.

There have also been trees honoring teachers and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the pair started working on the 2024 tree on Friday, a passerby inquired about the theme. She looks forward to the tree every year, she told them, adding that it brings warmth to the neighborhood.

Sevilla and Branda started considering this year’s theme in June. They settled on it by August. They considered highlighting some of the Olympic success, but instead, returned to the restaurant’s roots.

“We were trying to find something fun and kooky, and that really represents the restaurant and our vibe here,” Sevilla said. “And that really is ‘La Dolce Vita,’ all things Italian.”

The ornaments on the 13-foot tree match the colors of the Italian flag, and there are several statues of David, “Who’s the most famous, iconic sculpture of all time, complete with all his parts,” Sevilla said.

The tree also includes Italian flags and cutouts of actress Sophia Loren. A picture of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa hangs as the star on top.

“The neighbors absolutely love it,” Sevilla said of the annual tree. “It’s also become quite a tradition.”

The pair will continue to decorate over the next week, and they’re planning an official lighting next Friday.

“I hope that it just reminds them that this is a great neighborhood, that D.C. still has wonderful community, that there’s a lot of fun stuff to do, and that this neighborhood — Dupont, 17th Street, specifically — we know how to celebrate,” Branda said. “We know how to have a good time.”

