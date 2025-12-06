DC Council member Anita Bonds will not seek reelection

At-Large Council member Anita Bonds announced Saturday that she will not seek reelection, after serving on the D.C. Council for over a decade.

The announcement was shared in a social media post from D.C. Commissioner Tom Donohue, who confirmed the announcement with WTOP.

Bonds has been on the D.C. Council since 2012 and is the chair of the D.C. Council’s Committee on Executive Administration and Labor, which oversees District programs including the Workforce Investment Council, the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs and the Commission on Poverty.

Bonds, who is 80, has authored or co-authored more than 150 pieces of legislation during her time on the Council.

Bonds’ announcement comes amid several political shifts in the District, including Mayor Muriel Bowser declining to seek a fourth term, Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George announcing that she will run for mayor in 2026, and announcements from Council members Brooke Pinto, of Ward 2, and at-large Council member Robert White that they will run for the seat of D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has served in the role for over three decades.

