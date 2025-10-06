DC Council’s Brooke Pinto running for Del. Norton’s congressional seat

D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto told WTOP Monday she has entered the race to become the city's next congressional representative.

Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto tells WTOP she's challenging Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton for the District's congressional seat.

D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto told WTOP Monday she has entered the race to become the city’s next congressional representative, after releasing a video online earlier in the morning.

Pinto joins Robert C. White Jr., her council colleague, in the campaign for Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s seat, which Norton has held for over 30 years.

The seat representing D.C. in Congress is a nonvoting position.

In a news release, the Ward 2 council member and chair of the D.C. Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety pledged to “fight for DC’s autonomy” and the city’s safety.

She also touted her years of service on the Council and the bills she has shepherded into law, including the public safety package Secure D.C.

Regarding Del. Norton, Pinto said: “What she has done for the District has been so important. … And that’s what I want to build on.”

