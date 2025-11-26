WATCH: When to travel in the DC area before Thanksgiving

Are you traveling by car on this Thanksgiving eve? One expert says the best time to hit the road this holiday travel season is before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

A Google tech expert told WTOP they predict the best time to drive Wednesday in the D.C. area is before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

The worst time to be on the road ahead of Thanksgiving is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert spoke with travelers along Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia.

Erskine Alexander, a psychotherapist from New York, said he was thankful for being able to get off work and have some family time.

“A lot of patience during this time, especially in New York City. So to be able to get on the highway and listen to some nice music in zero traffic is perfect,” he said.

