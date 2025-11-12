Six children sickened by drug-laced food at DC’s Kramer Middle School

Six students at Kramer Middle School in the Anacostia area of D.C. fell ill Wednesday afternoon after eating a drug-laced food item, according to authorities.

Six students at Kramer Middle School in the Anacostia area of D.C. fell ill Wednesday afternoon after eating a drug-laced food item, according to authorities.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the school, at 17th and Q streets in Southeast, just before 2 p.m. for a reported overdose. When first responders arrived, they said they found six students who said they felt sick after eating something brought by one of the students to share.

The students went to the school nurse, who called 911.

Paramedics evaluated all six students and took one to a hospital for further evaluation. That student has since been released.

The department did not say specifically what substance the students consumed.

In a letter to parents, Principal Katreena Shelby said, “a student brought a food item containing a controlled substance to school and shared it with several classmates.”

The school said it continues to investigate the issue to “ensure the appropriate disciplinary response,” according to Shelby.

Police have not yet filed any charges.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.