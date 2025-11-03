Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives historic donation to Howard University

MacKenzie Scott, a philanthropist and the former wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos, is continuing to give major gifts to those who need it.

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is continuing to give major gifts to those who need it.

This time, she donated to $80 million to Howard University.

Wayne Frederick, the interim president and president emeritus of Howard University, told WTOP the donation will have a huge impact, especially during the government shutdown.

“We’re deeply grateful,” he said.

This is the second gift Scott gave to the historically Black university. She also gave the university $40 million in 2020.

Scott’s gift comes at a time when the university’s professors, staff and students could use some extra help.

“Because of the government shutdown, dollars flowing from the federal government to institutions like ours has slowed down,” Frederick said. “So whether it’s students on grants, loans, things of that nature — 80% to 90% of the funds that come into this institution have some tie to a federal source.”

He added that they plan to use the funds to “alleviate any concerns or needs from students, and … help pay our employees.”

The gift came unrestricted as well, a fact that Frederick said means a lot to the university.

“Paying the bills, paying people every day, it’s going to be a significant help. For students, we have students who rely on a wide variety of federal assistance,” he said.

The total is $63 million to the university and $17 million to its College of Medicine.

“The fact that it comes with that confidence that … ‘I trust you to go spend it as you see necessary to fulfill your mission.’ There’s also a huge vote of confidence as well,” Frederick said.

Frederick said the gift to the medical school will help accelerate the expansion of its new Academic Medical Center.

“It’s a kind of gift that will transform aspects of what we do here at the institution,” he said.

