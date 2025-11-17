Man fatally shot by DC police near Deanwood Metro

A man was shot and killed by a D.C. police officer near the Deanwood Metro station on Monday night.

Around 8 p.m., officers and members of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force were patrolling near the station on reports of gunshots made yesterday, Executive Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said at a news conference around 10 p.m. Monday night. There, officers encountered a man with a “firearm tucked in his waistband,” Wright said.

The man ran away and officers followed, ordering him to stop.

He was identified as David Warren Childs, 25, of Northeast.

An officer caught up with Childs in the 1200 block of 47th Place NE where “a brief struggle ensued,” Wright said. The suspect reached toward the firearm and the officer shot the man two to three times.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and began to do life-saving efforts but Childs succumbed to his injuries and died.

A firearm was recovered by police at the scene.

“In circumstances like this, (police officers) are required to make split-second decisions — decisions that must balance their safety and the safety of this community. That does not lessen the seriousness of the outcome,” Wright said.

The officer involved in the incident is on administrative leave as it is investigated, which is police protocol.

Wright did not give details about what agency the federal partners on patrol with them were from, but said they were “a part of the task force.”

This is the most recent case of police-involved fatal shootings in D.C. On Friday, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Kevin Booker, was shot and killed by a D.C. police officer in the Foxhall neighborhood near Georgetown.

