Man killed in police shooting near Georgetown has been identified

A man was shot and killed by a D.C. police officer on Friday night in the Georgetown neighborhood. He has been identified as 41-year-old Kevin Booker of Northwest D.C.

Police identified the man Saturday as 41-year-old Kevin Booker of Northwest D.C.

At a news conference Friday, Executive Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said around 6:45 p.m. officers responded to 4400 block of Reservoir Road NW for reports of a “residential alarm.”

Booker had triggered the alarm, Wright said. He was the subject of a civil protection order and “should not be inside of the residence.”

Wright said Booker and the resident of the home knew each other and that the restraining order had been in place since Oct. 30 after “several” other incidents. Officers had responded to the same residence on Thursday, the day before the shooting, where they arrested Booker for violating the restraining order.

Wright said Booker and the resident were previously roommates, but two months ago, the man began to “attack, make assaults and threaten the resident.”

In the lead-up to Friday’s shooting, police officers talked to Booker for over 20 minutes, “repeatedly ordering him to exit the home,” Wright said.

Police eventually were able to enter the home and verbally ordered Booker to identify himself, when Booker “suddenly lunged at the officers with a knife and a screwdriver” in his hands.

An officer discharged his firearm and fatally shot Booker. No officers were injured.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigations are carried out.

“We tried to negotiate the decedent’s surrender. Unfortunately, it ended in this manner,” Wright said. “There was no mistake that these were police officers … when we entered the home.”

