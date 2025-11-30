Live Radio
Man dead after apartment fire in Southeast DC

Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

November 30, 2025, 2:23 PM

A man has died after being pulled from an apartment that caught fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Savannah and 22nd Streets.

Officials with D.C. Fire and EMS said the blaze was contained to the first floor of a three-story apartment building.

Firefighters went into the burning apartment and found the victim, but he died at the scene.

No one else in the building was hurt or displaced.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was accidental and smoking-related, according to fire officials.

Below is a map of the area where the apartment fire took place:

Map of DC apartment fire
(Courtesy Google Maps)

