Woman hospitalized after apartment fire in Southeast DC

A woman is in the hospital after a fire at her apartment building in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.

Fire crews at the scene of the apartment fire in Southeast D.C. on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS D.C. Fire and EMS said they got a call after 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, to go to the 2700 Block of Jasper Street for a report of a fire on the third floor of a three-story apartment building. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS Fire crews putting out the fire on the third floor of the Knox Hill Senior Citizens Apartments in Southeast D.C. on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS The Knox Hill Senior Apartments, where the fire took place on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

A woman is in the hospital after a fire at her apartment building in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS said they got a call after 10:50 a.m. to go to the 2700 Block of Jasper Street for a report of a fire on the third floor of a three-story apartment building.

They put out the fire when they got there. The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Zackary Battle was near the Knox Hill Senior Apartments complex along Jasper Street Friday morning when he saw the smoke.

“I ain’t waste no time cuz I know there was people still in there,” Battle said. “I ran up to the third floor. I heard a guy … He said, ‘I need help. My wife is stuck.’ … So I went towards that direction and went into the apartment.”

Once inside, Battle was able to help get Arthur Dyson’s wife out.

NBC 4 reported the building’s other residents — many with health and mobility issues — were evacuated to a nearby police station.

Many were able to return by evening. The Red Cross is helping those with temporary housing needs due to the damage.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

Below is a map of where the apartment fire took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.