Man dead following apartment fire in Southeast DC

A man is dead after being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from a fire at his Southeast D.C. apartment Sunday afternoon.

The man, whose name has not been released, “succumbed to their injuries” Monday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Fire crews responded to the 1900 block of 23rd Street in Southeast just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found a second-floor apartment on fire with a man inside the unit.

“Our firefighters gained entry to the building apartment, began to fight the fire,” Maggiolo said. “The victim was quickly removed to the outside where we started advanced life-support measures.”

The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the one unit and determined there were no working smoke alarms present.

It isn’t clear in any other residents needed to move out.

Maggiolo said firefighters and fire prevention staffers will offer fire prevention tips and check smoke alarms, “installing them where needed” at the scene of the deadly fire Monday at 10 a.m.

A map of where the apartment fire happened is below.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

