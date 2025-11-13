Commanders select Texas-based architecture firm to design new DC stadium

The Washington Commanders selected HKS, a Dallas, Texas-based architecture and design firm, as the lead architect for the team's new stadium at the old RFK Stadium site in D.C.

The firm will take over the historic 180-acre site and transform it into “a vibrant, year-round destination for sports, entertainment, housing, parks and recreation, and neighborhood amenities,” the NFL team said in a release.

HKS is the firm behind SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and Chargers; U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings; and AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. It has had an office in D.C. since 2003.

Mark Clouse, president of the Commanders, said in a statement that selecting the design firm is “a major step forward in our journey to “bring the Commanders back to D.C.”

“This partnership underscores our shared vision to create a stadium that enhances the fan experience, strengthens our connection with the community, and sets a new standard for the future of sports and entertainment — delivering an exceptional experience that will serve our team, our fans, and the District for decades to come,” Clouse wrote.

The firm said it also intends to help reconnect the city to the Anacostia River and “catalyze investment on the city’s east side and create a destination for residents and visitors that thrives beyond game day.”

The stadium is slated to seat 65,000 spectators, and its campus will add thousands of new homes, of which a percentage will be affordable units, new youths sports facilities, hotel and retail spaces and green space.

HKS said it will host a series of community meetings this month and in December with the city government to get feedback from local leaders and community members.

According to the city’s timeline, construction on the Commanders stadium is slated to begin in fall 2027, with an expected opening in 2030.

