Federal land, local hurdles: What’s next for the Commanders stadium project

Now that the D.C. Council has approved the $3.7 billion deal that will bring the Washington Commanders back to the nation’s capital, the team and the city will focus on beginning the development of the 180-acre RFK Stadium campus.

Now that the D.C. Council has approved the $3.7 billion deal that will bring the Washington Commanders back to the nation’s capital, the team and the city will focus on beginning the development of the 180-acre RFK Stadium campus.

Matt Winkler, American University professor and director of sports analytics and management, said the final vote will spark a “gold rush.”

“There’s going to be a lot of people looking to be stakeholders, and a lot of people, you know, wanting contracts, wanting to get in early on these opportunities,” Winkler said.

To win the favor of the city and a taxpayer investment of more than $1 billion, the project includes plans for mixed-use development, affordable housing and even a community benefits package. Winkler said that’s what it takes to win over local leaders and residents — a stadium alone doesn’t cut it.

“Now, they’re expected to be these vibrant districts, you know, that deliver value to the city and the public-private partnerships, not just on game day, but really 365 days a year,” Winkler said.

He said the stadium will host year-round events because it will have a roof, allowing for events in inclement or cold weather.

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills are also working on new stadium developments, but the Commanders face additional hurdles due to the project’s urban location and the fact that many fans it needs to attract don’t live nearby.

“D.C. will have to be more creative in how they do this deal and work in partnership not just with the team, but the civic entities around Capitol Hill,” Winkler said.

He said the team also has to be creative in how it approaches parking, since the traditional big, open lots for tailgating won’t be there.

The team will also have to deal with a longer process to get plans approved, because the redevelopment project must first go through federal review. The National Capital Planning Commission is among the entities that need to sign off.

The commission includes commissioners who represent D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the White House.

“The current administration, and our President, has gotten involved in things like this, so that’s a factor that not many people can say that they have to deal with,” Winkler said.

The commission told WTOP it is awaiting the plans from the city and will work with the National Park Service on reviewing them when they come in.

Those approvals will be followed by local design and permitting requirements, all of which could slow the process.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Tuesday the potential for delays prompted leaders to change the deal to no longer require the first housing units be delivered during the year the stadium opens. Instead, the deadline will be three years after the permitting process is done.

Also, Winkler said unlike SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, both stadiums funded by one entity, this project’s success will result from all stakeholders working together.

“This one’s different because it really needs everybody else to come together and move forward, you know, all working together as well, and then fit it in a really tight spot there,” Winkler said.

Despite some of the snags the team could hit moving forward, Winkler said this project will be a revenue maker.

“Making it not just a sports investment, but also a business and real estate strategy,” he said.

Winkler said this project stands out because it will bring a new stadium to a historic site that’s part of the team’s story.

“Adding the historical component and special memories to the, you know, photos, images that are out there of what it can look like, I think people are going to get really excited about it,” Winkler said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.