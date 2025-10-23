2 architecture firms vie to design new home of Washington Commanders

Two sports architecture firms that designed stadiums in Los Angeles and Minneapolis are hoping to leave their mark in D.C. with the new home of the Washington Commanders.

Two sports architecture firms that designed stadiums in Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas and elsewhere are hoping to leave their mark in D.C. by creating the new home of the Washington Commanders.

Demolition is ongoing at the site of the old RFK Stadium as team and city leaders hold talks with firms HKS and HNTB, sources told WTOP.

HNTB built Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders and Levi’s Stadium for the San Francisco 49ers. HKS is the firm behind SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and Chargers; U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings; and AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Last weekend, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was at the Commanders game in Dallas. She told NBC Washington part of the purpose of her trip was to check out the stadium.

“We know that we need a stadium that’s going to take advantage of our great views, be a stadium that we can use year-round and have a great fan experience,” Bowser said.

The D.C. Council last month approved the $3.7 billion stadium deal, giving the green light for the redevelopment of the 180-acre RFK campus. In addition to the stadium, the project aims to bring entertainment, retail, restaurants, housing and more to the campus.

According to the city’s timeline, construction on the Commanders stadium is slated to begin in fall 2027, with an expected opening in 2030.

