College student paralyzed, 13-year-old wounded in October shooting during Howard University’s homecoming weekend

The suspect, a D.C. teenager, appeared in court Saturday and is being held without bond on 20 counts associated with the Oct. 24 shooting.

Five people were shot by a D.C. teenager during Howard University’s homecoming celebration last month, including a 13-year-old and a college student who was paralyzed, according to charging documents.

Three weeks after the shooting, 17-year-old Kaevaughn Dudley, of D.C., was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Among the victims are a 13-year-old boy who was shot in his left forearm and a woman visiting from Morgan State University. The college student was shot in her upper right side and remains paralyzed from the chest down, according to charging documents.

The investigation showed Dudley was walking with a group of eight other males, at least some of which appearing to be other local high schoolers, around the 600 block of Howard Place Northwest just before 8:30 p.m., according to charging documents.

All of them were wearing black clothing and some had black face masks.

That group “encountered” a smaller group, made up of the 13-year-old boy and his friends, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office.

The 13-year-old told investigators he recognized a high schooler with the opposing group, who is not the suspect.

Someone from Dudley’s group called over, “What’s up with y’all?”

The 13-year-old’s group replied, “Nothing,” and kept walking toward Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

That’s when Dudley allegedly walked a few steps away from the other group, and fired several shots at them using a hand gun, wounding five people.

The 13-year-old said he ran when he heard gunshots, and didn’t see who fired a weapon.

D.C. police, who were nearby because of the homecoming event, responded to the scene and all five victims were taken to local hospitals.

Officers found three handguns at the scene. Two people who were initially charged in connection to the shooting were later ruled out as suspects.

Surveillance footage along with videos from TikTok were used to help police investigate the shooting, including one video where Dudley appears to be armed with a gun.

Dudley has been charged as an adult with five counts each of assault with intent to murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. That’s five counts on each charge, one for each of the people who were shot.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Dec. 18.

