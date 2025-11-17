17-year-old arrested for shooting during Howard U. homecoming weekend

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged Friday in connection to a shooting during Howard University's homecoming weekend in October that left five people wounded.

Police identified the teenager as Kaevaughn Dudley, of Northeast D.C., and said he was taken into custody without incident.

On the evening of Oct. 24, three men, one woman and a teenage boy were shot near Howard’s campus. Police in the area working the university’s weekend of events quickly located those who were injured and arrested two potential suspects.

Police said the three men and teenager were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The woman, reported by DC News Now as 22-year-old Morgan State University student Zariyat Fowoshere, remains hospitalized.

The two people who were initially arrested in connection to the shooting were later ruled out as suspects. However, both were charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Police said surveillance video near the scene showed a “single suspect opened fire after a brief dispute between two groups.”

Dudley was charged as an adult with assault with intent to kill, which carries a potential 10-year prison sentence.

