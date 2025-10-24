5 shot near Howard University during homecoming weekend, 2 suspects in custody

D.C. Police said shots were fired near Howard University on Friday night as the school celebrated its 101st homecoming weekend.

Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference Friday night that three men, one woman and a teenage boy were found shot around 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Howard Place NW, near the university’s architecture building. She said none of the people who were shot were students at Howard.

Two suspects are in custody and three weapons were recovered near the scene, Smith said.

She said the five people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith said police have not yet determined what led up to the shooting but investigators are recovering nearby surveillance footage.

“Whether they’re young people or adults with guns, we need folks to put these guns down in our in our city. What we do know is that this is Howard’s homecoming, and most of the homecoming festivities around our cities are joyous occasions for our families to come out and enjoy a good time,” Smith said.

The university was hosting a welcome reception for alumni just a block away at the time of the shooting.

“We’re not going to tolerate individuals coming into our cities with firearms and don’t think for one second that we’re not going to look for you and search for you and find you. And when we do, we will hold you accountable,” she added.

Police have closed more streets to motorists and pedestrians both ways around the area.

The investigation is ongoing and Smith there is no threat to the community.

