National Gallery of Art temporarily closed due to government shutdown

WTOP Staff

October 5, 2025, 7:32 AM

Starting Sunday, the National Gallery of Art in D.C. is closing temporarily due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The museum, which is federally funded and without a budget from Congress, cannot continue operations beyond its reserve funding.

This is similar to past shutdowns where federally funded institutions like the National Gallery of Art and Smithsonian museums had to suspend operations once reserve funds ran out.

Smithsonian museums have said they can remain open using prior-year funding until Oct. 11.

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
