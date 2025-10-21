Dupont Circle staples Trio Bistro, Fox and Hounds closing permanently

Most people who’ve experienced nightlife in the nation’s capital have made a stop at two soon-to-close businesses on 17th Street Northwest.

Trio Bistro and Fox & Hounds Lodge, which share a kitchen, are closing.(WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Trio Bistro and Fox and Hounds Lodge, which share a kitchen, will close permanently on Nov. 2, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to extend our lease and must close our doors for good,” the restaurant wrote in a social media post.

With Trio’s identifiable neon sign at the corner of 17th and Q Streets, offering steaks and chops and lots of outdoor seating, the businesses have been a neighborhood hangout for decades in the heart of the District’s LGBTQ+ community.

Word of the impending closing caught many people walking in the area by surprise.

“Yeah, it’s a staple of the neighborhood,” said one man, as he picked up his dry cleaning. “You go for a safe space to not be judged and grab, frankly, a cheap drink.”

“Oh, no!” exclaimed a man and woman who had fond memories of visits 30 years ago.

Next door, Fox and Hounds, known for its well-curated jukebox, opened in 1967.

“We are filled with gratitude for the loyalty and support our customers and neighbors have shown us through the years,” the restaurant wrote. “We’ll cherish the relationships and memories we’ve made here forever.”

The owners have posted a Facebook event, “Trio’s Last Hurrah!” on Nov. 2 at Trio and Fox and Hounds, from 5 p.m. until midnight.

