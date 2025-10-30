A DC ‘Furniture and Whatnot’ shop will close its doors Friday

After nearly 30 years in business in D.C., Miss Pixie’s Furnishings and Whatnot will shut its doors for good Friday.

It has been a staple of the Adams Morgan neighborhood, selling locally made art and secondhand furniture.

“I will be retiring and moving to my house on the Eastern Shore,” said Pixie Windsor, the store’s owner.

For 28 years, “We’ve sold carpet, we’ve sold silverware, postcards, used magazines, lots of dishes and glassware and lot of great artwork.”

Windsor has had plenty of help, and plenty of loyal customers, since the store’s opening decades ago.

“I’ve had lots of support and lots of good friends that have helped me out. I’ve had people that have even helped me out doing a delivery once in a while, or watching the store for a minute,” Windsor told WTOP. “All my friends and neighbors and the communities around have been really, really wonderful, and I’m glad I got to share that with everybody.”

Windsor met many of her customers when they were young, moving to D.C. for the first time for college.

“It’s a school town, so a lot of kids come in and, you know, sometimes with their parents, sometimes by themselves, and get their stuff for school — nightstand, mirrors, all that,” she said.

And because D.C. is such an international town with world travelers walking its streets, she will often get furniture and whatnot in her store from all over the world.

“A lot of estates of diplomats,” Windsor said. “I can tell they’ve been to India, Turkey, China, you could just tell by the things that they had.”

She said she has a lot of places she can stay abroad with friends, now that she can take some vacation days.

While she will still sell the occasional art piece online, the store’s last day will be Friday. Most items are at least 20% off.

One piece in the shop Windsor’s particularly in love with is a white circular sofa.

“I’ve been wanting one for 28 years, and then I see one the week before we get ready to close,” Windsor said jokingly.

