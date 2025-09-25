DC-area lawmakers blast OMB threat to fire federal workers if shutdown occurs

Democratic members of Congress from the D.C. area on Thursday sharply criticized the Trump administration's threat to carry out mass firings, if a government shutdown isn't averted.

Democratic members of Congress from the D.C. area on Thursday sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s administration’s threat to carry out mass firings if a government shutdown isn’t averted.

Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, has put out a memo that warns the administration will consider laying off federal workers in agencies that don’t receive funding from Congress before the Sept. 30 shutdown deadline.

“Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown, and we must continue our planning efforts in the event Democrats decide to shut down the government,” the memo states.

The memo was first obtained by Politico.

Democratic lawmakers from Maryland and Virginia, who represent tens of thousands of federal workers, have blasted the memo.

“President Trump is engaged in mafia-style blackmail, with his threats ultimately harming the American people,” U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, of Maryland, said in a statement.

“We will not be intimidated by Russell Vought,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said during a Thursday news conference at the U.S. Capitol, adding his response to Vought is, “Get lost.”

Democrats pledge to fight federal firings if they occur

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said he believes the OMB memo reflects what the administration has wanted all along — more federal layoffs.

“I think the administration would like to do that, regardless of the outcome,” Kaine said of the shutdown showdown, noting that thousands of federal employees have already been laid off due to the cuts by the “Department of Government Efficiency,” a Trump administration team tasked with slashing federal spending.

If there is a shutdown and the administration announces more layoffs, Kaine said Democrats would fight on federal employees’ behalf.

“What we would do if the president and his Republican enablers decide they’re just going to sack federal employees, is we’ll do what we’ve done already — we will file lawsuits to challenge their legal authority to do so,” Kaine said. “In many instances we’ve been successful in the lawsuits.”

Kaine said taxpayer money has been wasted through earlier DOGE cuts, when the administration paid people not to work, then rehired them.

There is also concern that unlike in past situations where a possible government shutdown was approaching, agencies haven’t posted their contingency plans on the OMB website.

Despite criticism of GOP, renewed calls for negotiations

While Kaine is critical of the administration, he still hopes there can be some type of negotiations between the White House and Democratic leaders.

“Get in the same room and work something out,” he said.

He lamented the fact that the president canceled a meeting that was originally scheduled for Thursday with Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“We should do what the American public expects us to do. We should do what Virginians expect us to do, which is sit down and work something out,” Kaine said. “And I’m not going to give up that we can do that.”

