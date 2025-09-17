Man dies on National Mall after being trapped underneath race car painted by Andy Warhol

A man trying to load an "art car" painted by Andy Warhol onto a truck at the National Mall in D.C. has died after he became trapped underneath the vehicle.

A man trying to load an “art car” painted by Andy Warhol onto a truck at the National Mall in D.C. has died after he became trapped underneath the vehicle.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at 14th Street and Jefferson Drive in Southwest. U.S. Park Police found the man with critical injuries along the area where several Smithsonian museums are located.

After attempting life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead, a Park Police spokesperson said. The incident appears accidental in nature, police said.

Medics treated the injured person, who was pronounced dead. Their name was not immediately released. D.C. police are taking over the investigation and had detectives headed to the scene, according to NBC4 Washington.

The Hagerty Drivers Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to car culture and history, is hosting its annual “Cars at the Capital” exhibition on the National Mall. The 1979 BMW M1 painted by Warhol was set to be on display in a glass enclosure through Sept. 23, authorities told NBC 4 Washington.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.