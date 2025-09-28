‘How can you not have a party’: Celebration at Fiesta DC continues amid immigration enforcement

D.C. is home to one of the largest Latino festivals in the nation. Since the 1970s, Fiesta D.C. has celebrated Latin American culture, cuisine and traditions.

In D.C., the end of September means that Pennsylvania Avenue right in front of the Capitol transforms into one of the nation’s largest Latino festivals.

Since the 1970s, Fiesta D.C. has celebrated Latin American culture, cuisine and traditions. The two-day festival also features a Parade of Nations on Sunday.

This is the first Fiesta D.C. since increased federal immigration enforcement and the deployment of the National Guard in the District.

Maria Patricia Corrales, president of Fiesta D.C., told WTOP all local and federal agencies have approved for the event since January and no changes have been made to its permit.

While a spokesperson with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told WTOP in a statement that claims it intends to “target Hispanic heritage celebrations for immigration enforcement are false,” some attendees admitted they were concerned.

“I was and I can see the difference,” said Jose Sanchez.

The vice president of the Gaithersburg, Maryland, chapter of the Latin American Motorcycle Association (LAMA), pointed out that the attendance was smaller early on and the rain was not helping.

“I was concerned,” said Sanchez. “We are here to support, and we are here to show up, and I think that that’s even more important than whatever is going on in the news.”

Also at the LAMA booth was Fredericksburg chapter vice president Lorraine Delgado, who said she was not concerned at all.

“I’m hoping that this parade tomorrow we get great weather, and as many participants and observers and you know people as we can,” said Delgado.

The group from LAMA usually starts off the parade, said Delgado.

During the festival, the multiple stages are packed with live performances from singers and dancers, including from Vavá United School of Samba.

“We bring a little bit of that real carnival feeling to Washington, D.C.,” said Lauren Chung.

The secretary of the Samba school, pointed out what makes Fiesta D.C. special.

“It’s an amazing exchange of cultures where all the Latin American countries get to come out and be proud,” said Chung.

Along with Chung, was the school’s president Katie Kirkpatrick, who has been attending the festival for years. She said one of the things she loves about D.C. is how it’s home to people from so many countries and cultures.

“You have people from Brazil, from Honduras, from El Salvador,” said Kirkpatrick. “They’re into music, they’re into food. I mean, how can you not have a party?”

