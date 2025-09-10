Live Radio
Fire breaks out at Northeast DC Pepco facility

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

September 10, 2025, 6:07 PM

A fire broke out at Pepco’s Benning Road service center in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, officials said.

In a statement, Pepco said crews are on the scene to address the issue and there are currently no outages due to the damage.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and found a transformer on fire with billowing black smoke in the air. Crews with foam and hazmat suits were sent in to fight the blaze until water could be used.

No injuries were reported.

Benning Road NE is closed both ways to vehicle traffic between Oklahoma and Minnesota avenues.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

