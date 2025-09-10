Fire breaks out at Northeast DC Pepco facility

A fire broke out at Pepco's Benning Road service center in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, officials said.

In a statement, Pepco said crews are on the scene to address the issue and there are currently no outages due to the damage.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and found a transformer on fire with billowing black smoke in the air. Crews with foam and hazmat suits were sent in to fight the blaze until water could be used.

No injuries were reported.

Update Hazmat Box Alarm 3400 Benning Rd NE transformer fire @PepcoConnect facility. An attack on the fire has commenced. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/dpfr7UzCPn — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) September 10, 2025

Benning Road NE is closed both ways to vehicle traffic between Oklahoma and Minnesota avenues.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

