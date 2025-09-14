Live Radio
Thousands soak up the sun at 47th annual Adams Morgan Day

Jimmy Alexander | jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

September 14, 2025, 6:15 PM

Thousands gather for DC's longest running neighborhood festival in Adams Morgan. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)

For the 47th time since 1978, thousands of people packed Adams Morgan for D.C.’s longest-running neighborhood street festival.

Festival director Cheryl Hardy told WTOP that she was expecting 50,000 people to attend Adams Morgan Day.

“It’s a haven for togetherness, it’s a haven for diversity, and it’s a haven just to have a great time in the neighborhood,” Hardy said.

Adams Morgan Day featured a variety of performances across three different stages.
Adams Morgan Day featured a variety of performances across three different stages. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)

Along with a dance stage, there were three stages of live music, including a reggae stage.

“We haven’t had one since 1985, so that’s a pretty hot area,” she said.

Like most festivals, artisans and vendors were selling items at tables and booths, including the Marie Reed Bilingual Elementary School.

Nine-year-old William Kane said his school’s bake sale was raising money for school supplies, books, and field trips.

The fifth grader said they had a wide selection of tasty treats.

More stories

“We have brownies, cookies, lemonade, pink lemonade, pumpkin muffins, all sorts of stuff,” Kane said.

While there were many attending the festival for the first time, there were also those who have made Adams Morgan Day a yearly tradition.

“I was born and raised in the District of Columbia, so I have been coming to this thing long before I was associated with the court,” said Milton C. Lee Jr., the chief judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

“You’re going to see a cross section of the city come together,” Lee said. “It’s not going to be about anything other than people just having a good time on a sunny Sunday afternoon.”

Jimmy Alexander

Jimmy Alexander has been a part of the D.C. media scene as a reporter for DC News Now and a long-standing voice on the Jack Diamond Morning Show. Now, Alexander brings those years spent interviewing newsmakers like President Bill Clinton, Paul McCartney and Sean Connery, to the WTOP Newsroom.

jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

