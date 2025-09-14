‘I’m out enjoying my life again’: DC residents react after law enforcement surge ends

It has been only a few days since the Trump administration's law enforcement surge in D.C. ended. WTOP talked to some residents about it.

The Charles Dickens novel ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ takes place in Paris and London. Maybe the late Dickens would describe this weekend in the nation’s capital as “Two Tales for One City.”

It has been only a few days since the Trump administration’s law enforcement surge ended.

President Donald Trump announced his plan to increase officers in D.C. and bring in the National Guard on Aug. 11.

WTOP spoke with residents at Hechinger Mall in Northeast D.C. about the law enforcement surge and whether they thought it was effective.

Everyone WTOP found said that something had to be done about crime, but some did question the timing of the surge.

One of those who was most vocal people about the surge was a woman named Linda, who works at one of the stores at the strip center: “The first 12 days of it there were no murders. … It should go longer if it’s going to help.”

That was the first of two tales. The second comes from D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

Some people told WTOP they only went from home to work and back during the surge, and now that it’s over, they are going out to have fun.

“It felt very invasive to come outside and see the machine guns. It looked very much like a war scene,” said Clinese Robinson. “I’m out enjoying my life again.”

While a drop in crime did occur during the 30-day emergency declaration issued by President Trump, restaurateurs in D.C. said they experienced a drop in business.

