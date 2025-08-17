White House says National Guard members deployed to D.C. ‘may be armed’

A White House official has said National Guard members deployed to D.C. as part of President Trump's effort to address crime and take control of the city's police force "may be armed," but that they would not make arrests.

A White House official told CBS News Saturday that the National Guard members deployed to Washington, D.C., as part of President Trump’s effort to address crime in the nation’s capital and take control of the city’s police force “may be armed,” but that Guard members would not make arrests.

“The National Guard is not making arrests at this time – they may be armed, consistent with their mission and training, to protect federal assets, provide a safe environment for law enforcement officers to make arrests, and deter violent crime with a visible law enforcement presence,” the official said.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report Saturday that National Guard soldiers in D.C. are prepared to start carrying weapons in the coming days — a shift from previous guidance.

In a statement provided Saturday to CBS News Saturday, a National Guard spokesperson reiterated that deployed Guard members “may be armed consistent with their mission and training,” adding that “their presence is focused on supporting civil authorities and ensuring the safety of the community they serve.”

Members of the D.C. National Guard position their Oshkosh M-ATV vehicles as they arrive at Union Station on Aug. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.Getty Images

A Defense Department official told CBS News Thursday that the deployed National Guard members would not be armed at the request of law enforcement partners. The official also said they would not have weapons in their vehicles.

“They are equipped with personal protective equipment to include body armor; weapons are available if needed but will remain in the armory,” the U.S. Army said in a statement earlier this week.

The Army also said in its statement the Guard would not conduct arrests.

The president deployed the National Guard to D.C. on Monday. Citing violent crime and homelessness, Mr. Trump declared a public safety emergency and placed the city’s Metropolitan Police Department under federal control. The president also deployed 800 National Guard members to the city.

“I’m deploying the National Guard to help reestablish law, order, and public safety in Washington, DC, and they’re going to be allowed to do their job properly,” the president said during a news conference on Monday.

On Saturday, the Republican governors of West Virginia, South Carolina and Ohio announced they would be deploying several hundred of their state’s National Guard members to D.C. as well at the request of the Trump administration.

Violent crime in D.C. hit its lowest level in more than 30 years in 2024, according to the Justice Department. Some D.C. residents are now protesting against the increased law enforcement presence.

In a social media post Saturday, FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson said federal authorities have made 166 arrests in D.C. in the week since Mr. Trump declared a public safety emergency.