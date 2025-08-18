'We're going to be OK': Howard U. students navigate DC with National Guard and security checkpoints

A lot has changed in the nation’s capital since Howard University’s Class of 2025 received their diplomas.

As students start classes at the historically Black university this week, they will have to navigate the city with an extra police presence, National Guard patrols and security checkpoints due to President Donald Trump’s takeover of the D.C. police force.

Only 2% of the incoming students of Howard University are from D.C. and a lot of parents are concerned about the headlines they are seeing about the crime in the District and the extra law enforcement presence.

Howard University sent an email to students with tips on dealing with D.C.’s new reality.

WTOP spoke to Howard students about how they planned to navigate the city.

Freshman Amaya Lawrence, who’s from Tallahassee, Florida, was sent the email from university officials that advised all students to have their school IDs with them.

Lawrence admitted her parents were concerned, but said her message to them was, “We’re going to be OK.”

