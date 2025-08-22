Teens charged with carjacking and assaulting ex-DOGE employee released from juvenile detention

Two teenagers from Maryland that are accused of attacking a former Department of Government Efficiency employee appeared in court Thursday.

Two teenagers from Maryland who are accused of attacking a former “Department of Government Efficiency” employee appeared in court Thursday.

The 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were granted “step down” detention, which is a shift from secure juvenile custody to less restrictive arrangements. The boy will serve home confinement, while the girl has been placed in a youth shelter.

Both are under strict conditions, including 24/7 electronic monitoring and a curfew.

Prosecutors and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb opposed the decision, arguing the teens should remain in secure juvenile detention in the District.

The case is what triggered President Donald Trump to federalize the D.C. police force and deploy the National Guard across the city.

“We just almost lost a young man — a beautiful, handsome guy, that got the hell knocked out of him the night before last,” Trump said at an Oval Office event on Aug. 6.

Police later identified the individual as Edward Coristine, a prominent Elon Musk protégé and one of DOGE’s earliest hires as the Trump administration sought to slash federal spending.

Olivia George, a Trump impact reporter with The Washington Post, told WTOP’s Nick Iannelli that move came “despite an objection from the prosecutor in the case.”

“Their attorneys made this case saying, ‘Look, we think that there’s a good grounds here for them to be in a less restrictive setting. We understand that there are concerns, and we believe that things like electronic monitoring can kind of assuage those concerns,'” George said.

“And the judge appeared to agree, but … she stated very clearly to both of the teens that if she gets wind of any kind of violation of restrictions … she’ll be calling an emergency hearing the day after to reconsider.”

Both teens are charged with unarmed carjacking and assault. They are set to stand trial next month.

