Teens allegedly trash store at Hechinger Mall in Northeast DC

WTOP Staff

August 9, 2025, 6:45 PM

A store employee is hurt and clean ups are underway after a group of teenagers allegedly trashed and stole from a store in the Hechinger Mall in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

Police told WTOP before 11:45 p.m., a large group entered a store on Benning Road near Maryland Avenue and stole multiple items and also threw items outside.

Police said at one point an employee tried to lock the door but it was pulled open, damaging the door.

An employee also sustained minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the incident took place:

Map of area where teenagers trashed a Northeast DC store
(Courtesy Google Maps)

