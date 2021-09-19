Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
DC firefighters respond to flames at Fort Totten trash transfer station

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

September 19, 2021, 3:14 PM

A column of smoke can be seen drifting away from the Fort Totten trash transfer station in Northeast D.C. (Courtesy Alan M. Fisher)

D.C. Fire and EMS knocked down the fire at the Fort Totten trash transfer station Sunday afternoon.

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
A fire broke out at the Fort Totten trash transfer station Sunday afternoon, sending a column of smoke pluming into the Northeast D.C. sky.

DC Fire and EMS said a “large pile of debris” was burning at the trash transfer station located at 4900 Bates Rd. NE, in a tweet at 1:12 p.m. Sunday.

About an hour and a half later, the department said it put out all the visible fire. D.C. firefighters brought in heavy equipment to spread out all the debris and put out any remaining hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

