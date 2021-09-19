DC firefighters respond to flames at Fort Totten trash transfer station

D.C. firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the Fort Totten Trash Transfer Station.

A fire broke out at the Fort Totten trash transfer station Sunday afternoon, sending a column of smoke pluming into the Northeast D.C. sky.

DC Fire and EMS said a “large pile of debris” was burning at the trash transfer station located at 4900 Bates Rd. NE, in a tweet at 1:12 p.m. Sunday.

About an hour and a half later, the department said it put out all the visible fire. D.C. firefighters brought in heavy equipment to spread out all the debris and put out any remaining hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred: