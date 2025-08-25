Summer Restaurant Week extended in DC following announcement of federal law enforcement surge

You have some extra time to enjoy summer restaurant week in D.C. as it has been extended an additional week.

You have some extra time to enjoy Summer Restaurant Week in D.C. as it has been extended an additional week.

Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, said August is usually slow for businesses and restaurants in D.C. But this year, with the announcement of the federal surge of officers in the District, it’s been especially slow for some areas compared to last year’s restaurant week.

“That week after President Trump announced, reservations were down in restaurants pretty significantly,” Townsend said.

This year’s Summer Restaurant Week was also a week later than last year’s.

“Our folks are resilient,” Townsend said. “As a result of feedback that we’ve heard from our members, in terms of how slow the foot traffic has been, we decided to extend Restaurant Week by an additional week.”

It now runs through Aug. 31.

“My hope is that an extended Summer Restaurant Week gives restaurants an additional lifeline and additional boost that they so desperately need in the month of August,” he said.

Townsend said 230 of the 380 restaurants that signed up to participate for the first week of Summer Restaurant Week will be taking part in the second extended week.

“That really shows the value of Restaurant Week,” Townsend said. “We hope that restaurants get back to some sort of sustainability, which normally happens after Labor Day.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.