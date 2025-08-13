What’s new for DC’s Summer Restaurant Week? New names, award winners and jazz

D.C.’s annual Summer Restaurant Week debuted 23 years ago and takes place this year from Monday, Aug. 18 through Aug. 24, featuring a jazz theme.

D.C.’s annual Summer Restaurant Week debuted 23 years ago and takes place this year from Monday, Aug. 18 through Aug. 24, featuring a jazz theme.

This year, the event includes more than a dozen restaurants new to the promotion, more than 40 of the 2025 Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington RAMMY winners and finalists, and a well-represented list of Michelin restaurants — both star ratings and Michelin guide recommendations.

D.C. currently has 26 Michelin-starred restaurants, more per capita than any other U.S. city, including New York. Restaurant Week is a chance for patrons to sample those award-winning restaurants and chefs, in many cases at a fraction of the price.

There are three-course menus for brunch, lunch and dinner plus wine and cocktail pairings to complete your meal.

Brunch and lunch deals are priced at $25 or $35 per person and dinner menus are $40, $55 or $65, depending on the restaurant and menu. Nearly 100 restaurants are also offering cocktail, wine or nonalcoholic pairings.

The first Restaurant Week was in the winter of 2002, a year after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in D.C. and New York City, when D.C. area diners were still eating out less. A Summer Restaurant Week promotion was added in 2004.

Restaurants still have time to sign up for the citywide promotion, but as of now, 351 area restaurants, both in D.C. and the Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs, are on board. Last year, a total of 368 restaurants took part in the event.

Some participating restaurants this year include Ala in Dupont Circle and Bethesda, dLeña in Mt. Vernon Triangle and Wiseguy Pizza in Rosslyn.

The Restaurant Association, which sponsors Restaurant Weeks, says 23 new restaurants are participating for the first time this year.

Patrons who dine during Summer Restaurant Week can enter to win Events DC’s Jazz in the District Dinner Series and Sweepstakes by dining at restaurants featuring live jazz performances during the week. The winner will get a package that includes two DC Jazz Festival tickets, dinner for two at one of the participating restaurants of the winner’s choice, and a two-night hotel stay at Southwest D.C.’s The Wharf.

You can find the complete schedule and listings on the RAMW website. The search tool allows you to filter your restaurant search by outdoor dining, neighborhood, cuisine and more.

The listings include locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.