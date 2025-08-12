The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday claimed George Washington University ignored campus antisemitism in violation of federal civil rights protections.

In a letter to GWU President Ellen Granberg, Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, said the agency finished its investigation into incidents of antisemitism and harassment at the D.C. university, and found that the school was “deliberately indifferent” to complaints it received about such acts against students.

She also said the university ignored misconduct that occurred and “harms that were suffered” by its students and faculty, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“No one is above the law, and universities that promulgate antisemitic discrimination will face legal consequences,” Dhillon said in a statement.

Dhillon said the Justice Department would bring “enforcement” measures against GWU unless the school reached a voluntary resolution. She requested a response from the school by Aug. 22.

In response to the Justice Department’s finding, GWU spokesperson Shannon McClendon said, “GWU condemns antisemitism, which has absolutely no place on our campuses or in a civil and humane society.”

“We have taken appropriate action under university policy and the law to hold individuals or organizations accountable, including during the encampment, and we do not tolerate behavior that threatens our community or undermines meaningful dialogue,” McClendon said in a statement.

In spring 2024, GWU students held a series of demonstrations against the latest Israel-Hamas war by setting up an encampment in the school’s University Yard.

The finding is the latest salvo in President Donald Trump’s administration’s campaign to investigate what it calls civil rights violations related to diversity, equity and inclusion programs or antisemitism on college campuses.

According to the Justice Department’s investigation, Jewish students were harassed, intimidated and assaulted by protesters during the encampment, making them afraid to attend class.

McClendon also said the school has worked with members of the Jewish community and organizations, as well as city and federal authorities “to protect the GW community from antisemitism.”

“We remain committed to working with them to ensure every student has the right to equal educational opportunities without fear of harassment or abuse,” McClendon said.

